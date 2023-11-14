‘It just felt right’: Students fight back against wage theft

High school students in Northern California are speaking out against their former employer, a Subway franchise owner, for allegedly not paying his employees. A federal court is now holding the business owner accountable for his actions.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with one of the teens, Lorenza Tapia, as well as Phil Barber, a staff writer at the Santa Rosa Press Democrat.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.