Mother presses Biden to protect Colombians after losing two sons to violence

After decades of violence, peace-building efforts continue in Colombia. But some families there still worry about their safety as illegal groups continue to fight the government and kidnap people. Colombians now living in the U.S. are advocating the Biden administration for protection.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Gustavo Torres, executive director of the immigrant advocacy group CASA, as well as Lucia Mendoza, who does not have full legal status, but is openly speaking up for herself and others.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.