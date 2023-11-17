72-year-old attacked by bear in Skilak Lake area

A 72-year-old hiker was attacked by a bear in the Skilak Lake area yesterday, Nov. 16, according to Alaska Wildlife Troopers.

Troopers say they responded to a call Thursday around noon, from a hiker on the Hidden Creek Trail. They say the man was attacked when he accidentally got between a brown bear sow and her cub. A second person at the scene was uninjured.

The 72-year-old was medevaced to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and is currently in stable condition. As of 6 p.m Thursday night, troopers say all personnel had left the area. The bears were gone as well.

Friday afternoon, the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge announced that the Hidden Creek Trail was temporarily closed by the refuge manager because of the incident.