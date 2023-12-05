Israel's offensive in Gaza challenges humanitarian efforts and delivery of aid

As Israel expands its offensive in Gaza and pushes Palestinians deeper south, humanitarian groups are struggling to deliver the necessary aid to those impacted by the fighting.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with United Nations Humanitarian Chief Martin Griffiths about the challenges of getting aid into the region.

