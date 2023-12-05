Spotify lays off staff as it tries to stay profitable

Spotify has laid off 17% of its workforce. The move comes as the company grapples with trying to be profitable. The music platform is also becoming more unpopular with artists who do not feel they are fairly compensated for their work. It leaves Spotify in the unenviable position of having to choose between being profitable or paying artists, both of which could cause terminal issues for their leadership.

