President Biden has fully supported Israel since the war began.

“During the crisis, he became the father figure for most Israelis, the kind of father figure that we don’t have domestically,” Nimrod Novak says.

Biden has been consistent on his tight embrace of Israel.

When he was vice president, he advised President Obama that’s best way to get concessions out of Israel. Obama disagreed.

Is the Biden method paying off today?

“Although the jury is still out midway through the crisis, it seems that President Biden has been wiser than President Obama in handling the Israeli arena,” Novick adds.

But lately, many American voters are loudly criticizing Biden. And those who know him think it may be time for a course correction.

“I would give him an A plus in managing the relationship with Israel,” David Hale says. “I would question whether the level of messaging on the conduct of the war is really going to leave us where we want to be.”

Today, On Point: The Biden approach to Israel.

Guests

Nimrod Novick, former senior policy advisor to Prime Minister Shimon Peres. Israel fellow at The Israel Policy Forum (IPF), an American Jewish bipartisan organization.

Amb. David Hale, former undersecretary of state, special envoy for Middle East Peace, deputy assistant secretary of state. Former ambassador to Jordan and Lebanon. Fellow at the Wilson Center. Author of the forthcoming “American Diplomacy Toward Lebanon.”

