80% of Gazans have been displaced from their homes. Food, sanitation, and healthcare are harder, and harder to find. Global calls for an Israel-Hamas ceasefire are growing.

Peter Beinart says a ceasefire is essential for Israel’s own long-term security.

Aaron David Miller counters that a ceasefire would play directly into the hands of Hamas.

Today, On Point: Is there a path to ceasefire in Gaza?

Guests

Aaron David Miller, senior fellow at the Carnagie Endowment for International Peace. Former State Department Middle East Advisor, Negotiator and Analyst.

Peter Beinart, author of the Beinart Notebook on Substack. Editor-at-large at Jewish Currents. Professor of journalism and political science at the City University of New York.

Transcript

Part I

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: Days after Hamas brutally attacked Israel on October 7th, President Joe Biden flew to Tel Aviv. He told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, quote, “As long as the United States stands, and we will stand forever. We will not let you ever be alone.” End quote. In the following weeks, Israel’s ground and air war in Gaza has continued to expand, now in both northern and southern Gaza.

And the Palestinian death toll continues to rise. To the extent that many parts of the world are calling for a ceasefire, while American support of Israel has not wavered, it’s undeniable that the frustration is creeping in. America’s secretaries of state and defense and the vice president have all signaled warnings to Israel, vocally calling for greater protection of Palestinian civilians. And yesterday, a burst of frustration came from the president himself.

At a Washington D.C. fundraiser, Biden said, quote, “Israel is starting to lose the world’s support by the indiscriminate bombing that takes place,” end quote. He then criticized the Israeli government, which he called the most conservative government in Israel’s history. And he had specific words for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The president said, quote, “I think he has to change. And this government in Israel is making it very difficult for him to move.” Perhaps in anticipation of Biden’s public airing of a rift between the two leaders, Netanyahu released a video statement earlier yesterday, before Biden’s fundraiser, saying that he appreciated U.S. support of Israel and the backing the Biden administration gave Netanyahu for Israel’s ground war in Gaza. However, Netanyahu then went on to clarify his position, saying essentially, no to any ceasefire.

Netanyahu said, quote, “I would like to clarify my position. I will not allow Israel to repeat the mistake of Oslo. After the great sacrifice of our civilians and soldiers, I will not allow the entry into Gaza of those who educate for terrorism practice, terrorism and finance terrorism. Gaza will be neither Hamastan or I will not allow the entry into Gaza of those who educate for terrorism practice, terrorism and finance terrorism. Gaza will be neither Hamastan or Fatahstan.”

End quote. Though the Biden administration has not indicated any support for a ceasefire, the administration’s focus on Israel and the long-term consequences of its current actions are undeniable. So today we’re going to push the question, does any path exist at all towards a ceasefire? That path for Israel is what we’re wondering about.

If so, what is it? Aaron David Miller joins us today. He’s Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He’s also a former State Department Middle East Advisor, Negotiator, and Analyst. And he joins us from Washington. Aaron David Miller, welcome back to On Point.

AARON DAVID MILLER: Always a pleasure to be here, Meghna.

CHAKRABARTI: Peter Beinart is also with us today. He’s author of The Beinart Notebook on Substack. He’s also editor at large at Jewish Currents and a contributor on MSNBC. Peter Beinart, welcome to you.

PETER BEINART: Thank you.

CHAKRABARTI: So I’d like to first start with a question about whether or not there’s a common definition of ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas context.

So Aaron David Miller first to you, how would you define what any potential ceasefire would be?

MILLER: They come in various different shades and characters, I think. Humanitarian pause, which we’ve witnessed for seven days, it did involve relatively speaking, a cessation of hostilities. If we’re talking about a ceasefire. to which the government of Israel and at least until now, the United States objects.

We’re talking about a permanent cessation of hostilities. That’s certainly one interpretation. You could imagine a ceasefire of a longer extent, perhaps weeks, Middle East conflict is filled with examples of ceasefires that last for any number of weeks or months. Mostly, I might add, they’re broken, which is why a conflict ending solution to the problem of Israelis and Palestinians is desperately required.

But in this case, I think the opposition to a ceasefire, and I think that’s what we’re talking about with respect to what the government of Israel believes, and again, until now, the United States, would be a relatively permanent cessation of hostilities, indirectly negotiated, perhaps, between Israel and Hamas via the Egyptians or the Qataris, which would essentially freeze all military activity in place.

Without any quid pro quos, at least in the beginning.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. Peter Beinart, same question to you how would you define ceasefire in this moment?

BEINART: Yes, I agree. It would mean a stop to fighting from both sides over an extended period of time, and then some kind of political process to begin to deal with the underlying issues.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay, so that actually answered what my next question was going to be, which would be, how would a ceasefire, since both of you didn’t necessarily say it would have to be permanent, but how would a ceasefire differ from the humanitarian pauses that we have seen happen and could hopefully potentially happen again in the future?

So Aaron David Miller, pick up what Peter Beinart said.

The ceasefire, if any ceasefire were to begin, it would require some kind of process, as well, to take care of the underlying issues.

MILLER: Let’s be clear. And by the way, it’s really great to be here with Peter. This is where the problems begin.

Because if we’re talking about a ceasefire that goes beyond any sort of relatively brief period in order to allow, let’s say, humanitarian assistance to surge into Gaza, or perhaps even, as we’ve witnessed, during that brief seven-day period, hostages, negotiations are hostages to come out. That’s one thing.

If we’re really talking again back here on planet Earth, not tethered to a galaxy far away, if we’re really talking about a political process between Israel and Hamas, which essentially leaves the organization and whatever military assets remain in place, with the expectation, let’s focus on the Israelis here for the moment.

The Israelis would accept such an outcome. I think that’s virtually impossible at this stage to contemplate. You might see a cessation of hostilities if, in fact, it was tethered, for example, to an all for all. Release all of the hostages in exchange for, and I’m sure Hamas is going to demand an asymmetrical trade, not just three to one as we witnessed, but probably 100 to one of Palestinian security prisoners, roughly six to 7,000.

That are now in Israeli jails and prisons, you could imagine that, I think the government of Israel will be hard pressed to accept that, but they might be under tremendous pressure. But if we’re talking about a permanent cessation of hostilities, that brings to an end this phase of the Israeli-Hamas conflict, which has been going on over the past two decades in its current form, then I think that’s virtually impossible for the government of Israel to accept.

CHAKRABARTI: So let me just jump in here and turn back to Peter. So it sounds like, just to distill it a little, as you heard Aaron David Miller, saying that perhaps humanitarian pauses are what’s really, are truly realistic and not the kind of ceasefire which protesters around the world are talking about, when they say ceasefire. I think they’re all looking for a permanent cessation of hostilities and therefore a cessation of the death toll of the Palestinian people. Do you feel that latter version of a ceasefire is as impossible as Aaron David Miller does?

BEINART: I think it has to be made possible by a movement, the kind of movements we’re seeing around the world.

This conversation has been, I have to say, quite antiseptic. Let’s be clear about what we’re talking about here. We have been witnessing one of the greatest slaughters of the 21st century. More children have been killed in Gaza, which is a very small area, since October 7th, than were killed in armed conflict around the entire world last year.

85% of people have been displaced from their homes. Large sections of Gaza have been rendered for the foreseeable future uninhabitable, which is why people press for people like Omer Bartov, one of the world’s greatest respected scholars of the Holocaust, has called for the Holocaust Memorial Museum and Yad Vashem to step in because he warns of a potential genocide.

And we have had explicitly genocidal statements by Benjamin Netanyahu and others in the Israeli military. So that’s the scale of what we’re talking about. Historians are going to judge what the United States and all of us do at this moment. So yes, there are political realities in both Washington and Israel right now that might make it seem like a ceasefire is very difficult, but for the hundreds, if not thousands of people still trapped under the rubble in Gaza, and people who are starting to starve to death in Gaza, I think it’s incumbent if we care about their lives that we try to change those political realities.

CHAKRABARTI: Aaron David Miller. Go ahead.

MILLER: How could I contest the suffering and humiliation and degradation that the people of Gaza, 2.3 million, 1.8 or 9 that have been displaced, into an area which already was only twice the size of the District of Columbia with a population density of anywhere from 20 square humans, humans per square mile. It’s a catastrophe. I agree with Peter. It’s horrible and terrible. There’s no magic wand, however and again, I’m here as an analyst.

Primarily, I don’t see how you bring at least not yet, how you bring either the government of Israel or its key ally the United States, the Biden administration, to the point where they’re willing to accept that Hamas is a military organization. Forget ending its sovereignty in Gaza, which is another matter, that Hamas is a military organization, is essentially going to survive with the capacity, perhaps, in coming years to launch additional attacks against Israel and to basically control the economy and the politics of Gaza.

I just don’t see any way right now that either the government of Israel or the United States is going to accept that sort of outcome.

