New views of the universe, genetic cures, planet-swallowing star: Biggest science stories of 2023

Published December 26, 2023 at 4:40 AM AKST
This image made available by the European Space Agency shows thousands of galaxies captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. (NASA, ESA, G. Illingworth, D. Magee, and P. Oesch, University of California, Santa Cruz, R. Bouwens (Leiden University), and the HUDF09 Team via AP)
2023 was a banner year in science. Researchers discovered a new type of heart disease, edited genes to cure sickle cell disease, observed a planet-eating star and discovered a new ecosystem. And those were only the tip of the (rapidly melting) iceberg.

To discuss the biggest science stories of the year host Robin Young talks to Scientific American’s editor-in-chief Laura Helmuth.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.