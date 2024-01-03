Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly approves funding requests to state legislature

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly kicked off the first assembly meeting of the year with funding requests to the State of Alaska.

The borough assembly unanimously passed two new resolutions at their Jan. 2 meeting. One resolution requests the state to the City of Homer in providing $288,523 for an ongoing harbor expansion investigation that requires over one million dollars in additional funding.

The other requests the state to increase the base student allocation in a timely manner. The base student allocation is currently over $6,640. Assembly Member Mike Tupper put forth an amendment to include language that accounts for increasing the allocation based on changes to inflation, which the assembly approved.

The assembly also introduced two ordinances to go through public hearing at the next meeting. The first ordinance would contribute $50,000 to an application for the Deep Creek Fish Passage Project. The second would put $150,000 towards maintenance for the Salmon Creek Revetment Site in the Seward-Bear Creek Flood Service Area.

Ordinances introduced at the previous meeting include confirming various assessment rolls and redirecting bond proceeds towards debt payment and the Hope School roof replacement project. The assembly approved all of the ordinances. They also voted to vacate an easement in the Fritz Creek area and a right of way in the Funny River area.

Borough Mayor Peter Micciche appointed people to the Board of Equalization, the Moose Pass Advisory Planning Commission and the Western Emergency Area Board, which the assembly confirmed.

In his mayor’s report, Micciche mentioned meeting with the Kenai Peninsula Tourism Marketing Council, a security audit that took place on Dec. 20 and a new policy regarding First and Second Amendment audits for borough employees.

The next assembly meeting will be on Jan. 16.