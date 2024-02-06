What's next in District Attorney Fani Willis case

A judge is expected to decide soon whether to hold a hearing next week into allegations against Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis, who disclosed in a court filing that she was in a relationship with a lawyer she hired to help her with the election interference case against former President Donald Trump.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Barbara McQuade, University of Michigan law professor and former U.S. attorney appointed by former President Barack Obama.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.