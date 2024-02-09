The life and legacy of Anna Murray Douglass, wife of abolitionist Frederick Douglass

For Black History Month, we’re looking at the wives of prominent figures of the abolitionist movement and the Civil Rights Movement.

Host Jane Clayson speaks with Kellie Carter Jackson, an associate professor in the Department of Africana Studies at Wellesley College and author of the book, “Force and Freedom: Black Abolitionists and the Politics of Violence,” about the life of Anna Murray Douglass, the wife of 19th-century abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

