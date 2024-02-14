CDC considers dropping 5-day COVID isolation

The Centers for Disease Control is considering lifting its guidelines on isolating forfive days after testing positive for COVID-19. The new recommendations, expected by April, would mark the first shift since 2021.

Host Peter O’Dowd talks to co-director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine Peter Hotez about the proposed new guidelines and where we are on COVID-19 infections.

