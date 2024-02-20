Will Louisiana's get-tough-on-crime effort work?

Lawmakers in Louisiana are meeting in a special session to consider a couple dozen anti-crime measures.

Both houses in Louisiana have a Republican supermajority now. The newly elected Republican Gov. Jeff Landry called for the special session after campaigning on taking a hardline on crime. He’s a former sheriff’s deputy and the former state attorney general.

Criminal justice activists say the measure will do nothing to prevent crime and will boost incarceration rates.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Molly Ryan, who reports from the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge for NPR member station WRKF.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.