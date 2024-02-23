How the South Carolina Republican primary stands

We’re one day away from the South Carolina Republican primary. Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley is hedging her bets that her home state will deliver the victory her campaign desperately needs. But her competitor, former President Donald Trump, is leading the polls and has strong support with South Carolina’s conservative voters.

We preview the race with Meg Kinnard, national politics reporter for the Associated Press.

