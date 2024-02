Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with legal analyst, author and former assistant Watergate special prosecutor Jill Wine Banks about the U.S. Supreme Court decision to take on the case of whether former President Donald Trump is immune from criminal charges and why the high court put the case on the docket for late April.

