Regulators push Boeing as its safety troubles mount

Boeing’s reputation continues its steep descent. Just this week, a 787 Dreamliner suddenly dipped mid-flight, injuring dozens of passengers. Meanwhile, federal safety regulators are pressing the airline manufacturer over failed audits and a lack of proper camera footage and documentation.

We get the latest with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.