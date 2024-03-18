Israeli forces raid Gaza's largest hospital

Israeli forces raided the largest hospital in Gaza Monday morning. Israel cited intelligence that a senior Hamas militant was using the hospital.

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to criticism by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who said Netanyahu is putting his own political interests before Israel’s best interests. And a new round of ceasefire talks is beginning in Qatar.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young gets the latest from NPR’s Jennifer Ludden.

