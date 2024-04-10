With 'Pretty Ugly,' David Sedaris launches new tour, new kids' book, new insights

Humorist, writer, social commentator and observer of the human condition David Sedaris is known for his sharp wit, cynicism and knack for telling a story. He’s shared with readers his decades-old tale of working as a Macy’s Christmas Elf in his “Santaland Diaries” essay and musings about the pandemic realities of isolation in his book “Happy Go Lucky.”

Now, Sedaris adds the children’s book “Pretty Ugly” to his vast collection of books and essays. He’s setting off on a 7-month whirlwind international tour where he’ll introduce new essays, observations and hours-long book-signing sessions to the mix.

Sedaris joins host Robin Young to talk about his career, and of course, what bugs him these days.

Find tour dates here.

Book excerpt: ‘Pretty Ugly’

By David Sedaris

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.