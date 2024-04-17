What EPA's new rule for chemical plants means for clean air

The Environmental Protection Agency’s has issued its first rule for chemical plants in two decades. The agency announced last week that plants across the country will be required to reduce emissions of two chemicals linked to cancer, ethylene oxide and chloroprene.

Chemical companies subject to the regulations will have two years to make the necessary changes.

Lylla Younes, senior staff writer with Grist, tells us more.

