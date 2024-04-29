© 2024 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support public radiao — donate today!

Author Ayelet Waldman talks after arrest in Israel

Published April 29, 2024 at 4:11 AM AKDT

Author and essayist Ayelet Waldman was arrested by Israeli Police on Friday. She had been part of a peaceful protest with a group of rabbis that marched towards Gaza from inside Israel at the Erez border crossing.

Waldman, a California resident born in Israel, was carrying a bag of rice when the police picked her up. Waldman joins host Deepa Fernandes to share her experience.

Here & Now reached out to the Israeli Police for comment but they did not return a request for comment by our deadline.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.