HEA board members retain seats for a second term

Homer Electric Association members re-elected three board members for a second term at the utility’s annual meeting on May 2.

Mike Chenault ran unopposed in the district representing Kenai and Nikiski and won his seat for a second term.

In the district covering Sterling and Soldotna, incumbent and board vice president Robert Wall beat newcomer Crystal Schwartz Mckenney by 548 votes.

Louie Flora secured his seat representing the southern Kenai Peninsula for a second term with almost 60% of the vote, outpacing Mike Jones by 330 votes.

More than 4,232 members out of the over 25,644 eligible voters participated in this year’s board election.

Each board member will serve for three years. Next year, Board members Wayne Ogle, Erin McKittrick and board president Dan Furlong’s seats will be up for election.