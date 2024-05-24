Two years since the Uvalde school shooting, parents still seek accountability

Friday marks the second anniversary of the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers.

More than 300 officers from several different jurisdictions arrived at the scene, but failed to move in for more than an hour before they confronted and killed the 18-year-old gunman.

This week, some parents reached a $2 million settlement with the city of Uvalde, and several other lawsuits are going forward.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Kimberly Rubio. Her daughter Lexi was 10 years old when she was shot and killed inside Robb Elementary School.

