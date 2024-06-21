Homer man convicted of sexual assault

Content warning: The following story contains a description of sexual assault, and may not be suitable for all listeners. For resources about reporting sexual assault contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at any time at 1-800-656-4673. People seeking resources on the southern Kenai Peninsula can reach the Haven House at 907-235-8943. People on the eastern Kenai Peninsula can reach the Safe Harbor domestic violence and sexual assault 24 hour crisis line at 907-362-1843.

A Homer man was convicted on multiple counts of sexual assault on June 14.

A jury found Allen Gonzalez guilty of two counts of first degree sexual assault, two counts of second degree sexual assault and four counts of attempted sexual assault of varying degrees. The 34-year-old was also found guilty of one count of first degree witness tampering and one count of unlawful contact.

According to a statement from the Alaska Department of Law, Gonzalez entered the victim’s bedroom and assaulted her while she was asleep in January 2022. The victim has narcolepsy, which affects her ability to stay awake.

During the trial, the victim told the jury that she was in a six month relationship with Gonzalez in April to October 2021, and continued to live with him after they broke up due to her financial situation and struggle with homelessness.

Gonzalez could face nearly 20-99 years in prison for each count of first degree sexual assault, as well as additional time for his other convictions. The sentencing trial is set for Oct. 9.

