© 2024 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support public radio — donate today!

Deckhand arrested for third degree assault

KBBI | By Jamie Diep
Published July 3, 2024 at 5:47 PM AKDT
Alaska State Troopers

Alaska State Troopers arrested a deckhand at Iliamna Bay and charged him with seven counts of third degree assault on June 21.

According to charging documents, troopers received a call from Savaty Basargin. One of his deckhands, 22-year-old Joseph Kuzmin, threatened Basargin with a knife on his boat. Two days later, he ran at six children with a knife on the boat. The father of some of the children got them inside a boat when Kuzmin smashed the knife and threw it into the ocean.

Troopers arrested Kuzmin the next day and returned him to Homer. Kuzmin said he had a manic episode where he felt that he was in a game and didn’t mean to threaten people. Kuzmin was arraigned on June 24. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for today.
Tags
Kenai Peninsula News
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
See stories by Jamie Diep