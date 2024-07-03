© 2024 KDLL
Fireworks banned on Kenai Peninsula

KBBI | By Jamie Diep
Published July 3, 2024 at 6:17 PM AKDT
The view of mountains in Kachemak Bay State Park from the Homer Spit on Oct. 14, 2023.

Fireworks are banned across the Kenai Peninsula Borough. According to a Facebook post from KPB Alerts, a notification system for the borough’s Office of Emergency Management, selling or using fireworks is prohibited across all public and private lands on the peninsula.

Public fireworks displays organized by a municipality or approved, licensed organization are still allowed.

The fire danger for the borough is high today, but Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection Public Information Officer Lily Coyle said the weather should change to moderate the conditions moving forward.

“We're in kind of a different situation where the Kenai Peninsula is a little bit sunnier than the rest of the state, but we don't think that's going to last for long," she said, "so we are seeing another low pressure system that's supposed to come in and just deliver a little bit more moisture to the area.”

Burn permits are required for small, controlled fires. Coyle recommends calling the burn permit hotline at 907-260-4269 before doing any burn to get updates on fuel and weather conditions.
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
