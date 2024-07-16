© 2024 KDLL
Hotel development permit to go back to Homer Planning Commission

KBBI | By Jamie Diep
Published July 16, 2024 at 6:00 PM AKDT
(Left to right) Renee Krause, Jan Keiser, Ken Castner, Ryan Foster, Brad Conley, David Schneider, Charles Barnwell and Scott Smith sitting and discussing a conditional use permit application from Doyon, Limited on Jan. 3, 2024.
Jamie Diep
/
KBBI
(Left to right) Renee Krause, Jan Keiser, Ken Castner, Ryan Foster, Brad Conley, David Schneider, Charles Barnwell and Scott Smith sitting and discussing a conditional use permit application from Doyon, Limited on Jan. 3, 2024. Doyon appealed the decision, which is now to be remanded to the Homer Planning Commission.

The door is open again for Alaska Native corporation Doyon, Limited to try building a hotel, employee housing and several triplexes at the base of the Homer Spit. That’s after Homer’s Planning Commission denied a conditional use permit application that was deliberated across three meetings last winter.

The commission’s main argument for denying the permit was that the proposed hotel would be larger than what’s allowed in city code.

However, Doyon representatives appealed the decision in March, stating that the code only applied to large retail businesses.

The appeal went to the state’s Office of Administrative Hearings, which upheld Doyon’s argument and remanded the application back to the commission on June 21. In this case, Doyon will need to submit a new application and site map, as well as describe the changes they will make.

The Planning Commission will then hold a public hearing on the new plan.

The previous application relied on rezoning lots and vacating a right of way used to access Mariner Beach. The commission agreed to recommend the rezoning, but voted down recommendations to vacate the right of way and change how the lots are split up.

Homer City Planner Ryan Foster said in an email “I do not know what the impact would be on the other applications until the revised application/site plan for the CUP is submitted.”

According to the decision, future deliberations will be based on the new plan. Both parties waived their right to appeal any other issues that are connected to the original plan and application.

The next planning commission meeting is July 17. However, a new CUP application for the development is not on the meeting agenda.
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
