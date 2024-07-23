Melissa Jacobsen to be next Homer City Manager

Melissa Jacobsen is officially stepping into the city manager position. This follows a months-long process to hire a new manager after the Homer City Council terminated its contract with Rob Dumouchel. The council reviewed the contract during a closed, executive session at a special meeting on July 17. They approved it by a resolution at their July 22 meeting.

Jacobsen has worked for the city for 20 years and is the current interim city manager. She’s worked for the city as Deputy City Clerk, City Clerk and Deputy Director of Administration. Council member Caroline Venuti said she’s glad they were able to find the best candidate locally.

“We searched, found some people, interviewed them and the best was sitting right here locally,” she said, “so it reminds me that we should look at people inside of our city. And if we see someone that has talent, start giving them encouragement, how to take classes so that they too can be hired from within.”

The contract gives the city manager a $150,000 salary and city employee benefits. It also allows either the employee or employer to terminate the contract for any reason, including no stated reason.

If the city manager terminates the contract with 60 days of written notice, they can get four month’s worth of severance pay and the cash value of any accrued leave.

Homer resident Larry Slone voiced his concerns about the severance pay.

“Theoretically, the city manager could be here for one day, give a 60-day notice that you're leaving, and on day 61, depart and go fishing on the Florida Keys for the rest of your life and collect an additional $50,000 from the City of Homer,” Slone said, “to me that seems like it's got to process backwards, as if it's rewarding bad behavior.”

Slone added that he doesn’t believe Jacobsen will resign for the severance pay in this way. But, he suggested that the city create a system to incentivize staying in the position instead.

Jacobsen thanked the council for approving the contract.

“I'm super excited to stay up here at the table with you all and work with you. I'm just excited,” she said.

Jacobsen will begin work as city manager on August 1. The contract runs for two years, and can be renewed at that time.