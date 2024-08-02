© 2024 KDLL
Homer man arrested after breaking window at supportive housing

KBBI | By Jamie Diep
Published August 2, 2024 at 5:18 PM AKDT
Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, the Anchorage FBI told police they had received a tip that a 16-year-old Homer teenager posted on TikTok that he was going to shoot up a school and be the “next serial killer,” according to a statement from police.
Hope McKenney
/
KBBI
Homer Police arrested a man and charged him with multiple counts of third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, fourth-degree assault and second-degree indecent exposure.

According to police, officers received a call on July 28 that a man was destroying things and running around naked at Brookside Supportive Housing on Mattox Road.

Police found 33-year-old Francis Moesh lying in broken glass after breaking through a window.

Police say he admitted to taking dextromethorphan, an over the counter cough medication.

Residents reported he also ran through the hallway naked and acted aggressively.

Homer Volunteer Fire Department medics eventually transported him to South Peninsula Hospital for treatment.

Moesh was arraigned Aug. 1. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Aug. 9.
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
