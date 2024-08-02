Homer man arrested after breaking window at supportive housing

Homer Police arrested a man and charged him with multiple counts of third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, fourth-degree assault and second-degree indecent exposure.

According to police, officers received a call on July 28 that a man was destroying things and running around naked at Brookside Supportive Housing on Mattox Road.

Police found 33-year-old Francis Moesh lying in broken glass after breaking through a window.

Police say he admitted to taking dextromethorphan, an over the counter cough medication.

Residents reported he also ran through the hallway naked and acted aggressively.

Homer Volunteer Fire Department medics eventually transported him to South Peninsula Hospital for treatment.

Moesh was arraigned Aug. 1. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Aug. 9.