Alana Greear drops out of race for House District 6 seat

Alana Greear, a candidate for the state house seat that represents the southern Kenai Peninsula, has suspended her campaign. That leaves three candidates for the position.

Greear made the announcement on social media. She is instead endorsing Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly President Brent Johnson.

Greear said one of the primary reasons she ran for office to replace incumbent Sarah Vance was because Vance voted not to override Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s veto of a bill that would have increased education funding. She said stepping down and supporting Johnson increases the odds of getting him elected over Vance.

“In six years, what has Sarah Vance come up with as an idea to help fix the fiscal crisis? Oh, cut money from schools," she said, "this is not a long term solution. So that's why I decided to do what I did.”

Greear said she’s been in contact with Johnson’s campaign team throughout her run, and that he would better represent the district to take on challenges around fisheries, education funding and the state budget.

Vance led the state primary with 43% of the vote for the district. Johnson trailed behind by about 9 percentage points at just under 34%. Greear was in third, with about 17% of the vote. Candidate Dawson Slaughter took up the rear with less than 6% of the vote.

Greear said she appreciated the community supporting her campaign. It was her first time running for public office.

“I'm just really grateful that people believed in me and gave me this opportunity. And I really do believe that the message that we were sending was heard, and that our voices do count.”

The general election is on Nov. 5.