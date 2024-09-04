© 2024 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Cizek withdraws from Senate race

KDLL | By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published September 4, 2024 at 10:39 PM AKDT
Andy Cizek
Alaska Division of Elections
Andy Cizek

Andy Cizek has withdrawn from the race for the northern Kenai Peninsula’s seat in the State Senate. Cizek was running as a member of the Alaska Independence Party. He faced off against incumbent Republican Sen. Jesse Bjorkman, Republican Rep. Ben Carpenter and Democratic candidate Tina Wegener.

Cizek, a former commercial pilot, finished last in the Aug. primary. He received about 2.6% of the more than 6,700 votes cast. He ran for the same seat in 2022.

Candidate Alana Greear has also withdrawn from a state legislative race this year. She was a candidate for the state House district covering the southern peninsula up to Kasilof.

No local outcomes in state races changed following state certification of primary election results. A full list of candidates for state office is available on the Alaska Division of Elections website at elections.alaska.gov.

The General Election is Nov. 5.
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
