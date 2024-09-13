Seward man arrested for terroristic threatening

Seward Police arrested a man and charged him with second-degree terroristic threatening on Tuesday.

According to charging documents, Seward Police received a call from a person in New York. She reported receiving Snapchat messages from a Seward man about shooting a school.

Police identified the person as 19-year-old Joshua T. Coon and interviewed him at his home. Police said Coon admitted to sending the messages but said he didn’t mean it.

Coon had been arrested as a juvenile in Colorado for spreading a shooting threat at the school he attended at the time.

Police arrested Coon and remanded him at Spring Creek Correctional Center in Seward. He was arraigned on Wednesday and is currently out on bail.

Second-degree terroristic threatening is a class C felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.