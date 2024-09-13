© 2024 KDLL
Seward man arrested for terroristic threatening

KBBI | By Jamie Diep
Published September 13, 2024 at 5:14 PM AKDT
The Seward Police Department, Seward Court and Seward City Hall on April 16, 2024.
Jamie Diep
/
KBBI
The Seward Police Department, Seward Court and Seward City Hall on April 16, 2024.

Seward Police arrested a man and charged him with second-degree terroristic threatening on Tuesday.

According to charging documents, Seward Police received a call from a person in New York. She reported receiving Snapchat messages from a Seward man about shooting a school.

Police identified the person as 19-year-old Joshua T. Coon and interviewed him at his home. Police said Coon admitted to sending the messages but said he didn’t mean it.

Coon had been arrested as a juvenile in Colorado for spreading a shooting threat at the school he attended at the time.

Police arrested Coon and remanded him at Spring Creek Correctional Center in Seward. He was arraigned on Wednesday and is currently out on bail.

Second-degree terroristic threatening is a class C felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
