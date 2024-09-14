'Wait Wait' for September 14, 2024: With Not My Job guest Jay Pharoah

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Jay Pharoah and panelists Adam Burke, Negin Farsad, and Roxanne Roberts. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Wrestlemania In Pennsylvania; One Giant Step For Billionaires; Apple’s New Smiley Face

Panel Questions

Vlad vs. Mickey

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about an unusual use for Doritos, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz Jay Pharoah on games without balls

Comedian and host of the new game show, “The Quiz With Balls,” Jay Pharoah, plays our game called “You Can Keep Your Balls.” Three questions about games played without balls.

Panel Questions

GrubHub For Good; A Honey Trap Warning

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Dancing With the Shackles; The Prime Meownister; That Ugli Fruit Is Watching You

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after this week’s spacewalk, what will be the next first in space.

Copyright 2024 NPR