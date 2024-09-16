In 'My Old Ass,' a teen is visited by her 39-year-old self during a mushroom trip

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Suppose there were a way you could offer your younger self some life advice when it would actually be useful. That's the idea behind a new coming-of-age comedy called "My Old Ass." Critic Bob Mondello says it's a charmer with unemotional kick.

BOB MONDELLO, BYLINE: It's the last few weeks of summer before heading off to college, and Elliott and her girlfriends are determined to make the most of them. They've scored some mushrooms...

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MY OLD ASS")

MAISY STELLA: (As Elliott Labrant) How do you spell hallucinogenic?

MONDELLO: ...And have camping gear in a boat to get them to an island where they won't be disturbed. They make mushroom tea.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MY OLD ASS")

STELLA: (As Elliott Labrant) No, not the whole bag.

KERRICE BROOKS: (As Ro) May you experience a new level of consciousness tonight.

MONDELLO: And a few minutes later, Elliott realizes she's kind of on her own.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MY OLD ASS")

STELLA: (As Elliott Labrant) Oh, my God. Are you guys tripping?

MADDIE ZIEGLER: (As Ruthie) I don't know.

MONDELLO: One pal wanders off, the other falls asleep, and Elliott's just got the campfire to keep her company.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MY OLD ASS")

STELLA: (As Elliott Labrant) I don't feel anything.

MONDELLO: Except...

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MY OLD ASS")

AUBREY PLAZA: (As Older Elliott) That's 'cause you don't tolerate...

STELLA: (As Elliott Labrant) What the...

PLAZA: (As Older Elliott) ...Drugs well. Hey, freak.

MONDELLO: ...There's a woman she's never seen before sitting right next to her.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MY OLD ASS")

STELLA: (As Elliott Labrant) Where did you come from?

PLAZA: (As Older Elliott) You tell me. You're the one that took a bunch of mushrooms and summoned me here. Dude, I'm you.

STELLA: (As Elliott Labrant) You're me?

PLAZA: (As Older Elliott) What's up?

MONDELLO: Older Elliott, played with lots of snark by Aubrey Plaza, eventually convinces 18-year-old Elliott, who is sharp and spunky, as played by Maisy Stella, that they are the same person, and she relaxes into the trip.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MY OLD ASS")

STELLA: (As Elliott Labrant) I'm actually kind of hot for being middle-aged.

PLAZA: (As Older Elliott) I'm 39 years old. That's not middle-aged.

STELLA: (As Elliott Labrant) No, that is middle age.

PLAZA: (As Older Elliott) No, it's not.

STELLA: (As Elliott Labrant) Can we kiss?

PLAZA: (As Older Elliott) No.

STELLA: (As Elliott Labrant) OK. Can I at least touch my old ass?

PLAZA: (As Older Elliott) Oh, my God. You need to be locked up.

MONDELLO: Now, consider what you'd want to know if your older self had appeared to you as a teenager. What will life be like?

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MY OLD ASS")

STELLA: (As Elliott Labrant) Tell me something good.

PLAZA: (As Older Elliott) Something good.

STELLA: (As Elliott Labrant) Why are you struggling to find something good from the future?

PLAZA: (As Older Elliott) Oh, this is good.

STELLA: (As Elliott Labrant) OK.

PLAZA: (As Older Elliott) You're going to be psyched to know...

STELLA: (As Elliott Labrant) OK. Tell me.

PLAZA: (As Older Elliott) ...That you are a Ph.D. student.

MONDELLO: This does not have the desired effect.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MY OLD ASS")

STELLA: (As Elliott Labrant) Did you just tell me I'm in my 40s and I'm still in school?

PLAZA: (As Older Elliott) Thirties, thirties.

MONDELLO: OK. Now consider what tips you'd want to impart to your younger self.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MY OLD ASS")

PLAZA: (As Older Elliott) Dude, I know mom can be annoying, but, like, be nice to her.

STELLA: (As Elliott Labrant) I'm so nice to Mom. I literally let her talk to me yesterday about a hummingbird for 45 minutes.

MONDELLO: There's more advice - spend time with your brothers, the ominous-sounding eat salmon while it's still around. And one other thing...

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MY OLD ASS")

PLAZA: (As Older Elliott) Can you avoid anyone named Chad?

STELLA: (As Elliott Labrant) What? You have one chance to tell your younger self your biggest life regrets, and you ask me to avoid someone named Chad?

MONDELLO: Still, shouldn't be a problem. She's never even encountered a Chad, except a few days later...

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MY OLD ASS")

MARIA DIZZIA: (As Kathy) Have you met Chad? He's working here this summer. He was kind enough to come and help dad with the tractor this morning.

MONDELLO: Filmmaker Megan Park keeps these surprises coming. The shrooms wear off, but the partnership lingers on. Percy Hymes White of TV's "Wednesday" makes Chad a goofily engaging bean pole - shaggy, awkward and non-threatening enough to keep Elliott seriously off balance.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MY OLD ASS")

PERCY HYNES WHITE: (As Chad) How much horsepower does your boat have?

STELLA: (As Elliott Labrant) How do you know I have a boat?

HYNES WHITE: (As Chad) I saw you driving it.

STELLA: (As Elliott Labrant) OK, Peeping Tom.

HYNES WHITE: (As Chad) I wasn't Peeping Tom-ing. I was just looking out at the open water. Will you take me for a ride sometime?

STELLA: (As Elliott Labrant) No, I'm not going to take you for a ride. I barely know you. You could be and you most likely are a murderer.

HYNES WHITE: (As Chad) I'm not a murderer. I promise.

STELLA: (As Elliott Labrant) You - I - you are a murderer.

HYNES WHITE: (As Chad) I won't murder you. How about that?

MONDELLO: Elliott's previously had crushes on girls, but this guy gets under her skin, and that sets up a reveal far more resonant than most rom-coms manage about the realization that the exciting cusp of adulthood is also a moment of loss. As 39-year-old Elliott says at one point, the only thing you can't get back is time.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MY OLD ASS")

PLAZA: (As Older Elliott) When you get older, it goes by so fast, dude - so fast.

MONDELLO: Though "My Old Ass" is filled with the energy and spirit of youth, it'll definitely strike chords in more mature audiences, however old their derrieres. I'm Bob Mondello. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.