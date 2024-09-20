© 2024 KDLL
State Forestry gets initial OK for Soldotna airport lease

KDLL | By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published September 20, 2024 at 5:21 PM AKDT
The sun shines on an airplane parked at the Soldotna Municipal Airport on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024 in Soldotna, Alaska.
Ashlyn O'Hara
The sun shines on an airplane parked at the Soldotna Municipal Airport on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024 in Soldotna, Alaska.

Soldotna’s Airport Commission signed off on a lease application submitted by the Alaska Division of Forestry during its Thursday meeting. The application is subject to final approval by the city council.

The division submitted its application in April. The application proposes moving the division’s current fire center near Birch Ridge Golf Course to the Soldotna Municipal Airport.

In June, the division told KDLL the move is driven in part by the planned widening of the Sterling Highway. The division would lose part of its current property if the highway expands. There’s also better security at the airport for the division’s helicopter and would be a more permanent base location.

Soldotna Municipal Airport Manager Kyle Kornelis told commissioners lease negotiations were “pretty standard.”

A sign welcomes people to the Soldotna Municipal Airport on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024 in Soldotna, Alaska.
Ashlyn O'Hara
A sign welcomes people to the Soldotna Municipal Airport on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024 in Soldotna, Alaska.

Tags
Kenai Peninsula NewsCity of Soldotnasoldotna airportAlaska Division of Forestry
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
