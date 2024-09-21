Inside the race for a key New Mexico swing district

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

In southern New Mexico, two of the biggest issues in this election - immigration and abortion rights - are at the heart of the race for what's described as one of the swingiest districts in the country. Democrats and Republicans both believe they can win here on both issues. NPR congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales has more from the district.

GABE VASQUEZ: Si, se...

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: Puede.

VASQUEZ: Si, se...

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: Puede.

CLAUDIA GRISALES, BYLINE: New Mexico Democratic Congressman Gabe Vasquez is leading energized supporters in a chant. In Spanish, they're saying yes, we can.

VASQUEZ: Let's go win this district.

(CHEERING)

GRISALES: They're celebrating a launch party for Vasquez's new campaign office in Albuquerque. Harley motorcycle riders, military veterans, state politicians and retirees are here. And they include these supporters - Antonio Maestas, Karen Chalamidas (ph) and Art De La Cruz.

ANTONIO MAESTAS: But the momentum is behind him. He's done an incredible job.

KAREN CHALAMIDAS: I think that he's probably got a better shot this time.

ART DE LA CRUZ: As you can tell by the turnout, people are energized.

GRISALES: They're from different corners of this large district, which stretches from Albuquerque to the state's borders with Mexico and Texas. Vasquez won his first election to Congress by ousting former Republican Congresswoman Yvette Herrell by 1,300 votes. Now they're in a rematch. In an interview in his district, Vasquez is bullish.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

VASQUEZ: We have worked our butts off to make sure that the people of this district are represented. I know that there's a lot of national turmoil, but in New Mexico, politics truly are local. And in the second district, I have shown up for people. I think that's going to come out in the election results.

UNIDENTIFIED MUSICAL ARTIST: (Singing) The sun is hot, and that old clock...

GRISALES: Three hours south of Albuquerque at a sports bar in Las Cruces, N.M., Herrell is meeting with Republican supporters. She argues she's poised to avenge her loss against Vasquez since the issues are on her side.

YVETTE HERRELL: They want a secure border. They want a better economy. You know, they want safe neighborhoods. They want a good education for their children. And it always seems to be coalescing around those issues in the 2nd Congressional District.

GRISALES: Herrell is hitting Vasquez on crime and border issues. After all, Albuquerque and Las Cruces boast some of the highest crime rates in the country. And supporters like Rebecca Dow, who is running for the New Mexico State House, say border issues hit different here.

REBECCA DOW: I know people say every community in every city is a border community now. But we've been living this. We've been living it.

GRISALES: That's why Republicans angling to keep control of the U.S. House say this seat is a top contender to flip this cycle. Still, Herrell's supporters concede there's some headwinds, including Democratic redistricting in 2021 that shifted the district more blue. Republicans are also hitting Vasquez on past controversies, including an arrest two decades ago for outstanding traffic tickets before his time in public office.

VASQUEZ: Yvette Herrell can run on my traffic tickets, and I will run on my record.

GRISALES: It marks one of many bitter turns in this fight. And while Republicans think they have the upper hand on the issues, Democrats are outraising and outspending Herrell dramatically. They've also leaned in to crime and border issues while simultaneously blunting Republican attacks with their own on access to abortion.

MICHELLE LUJAN GRISHAM: When you're a very poor state and you've got people living 200-plus miles from a hospital or a health care provider, it's hard.

GRISALES: That's New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, who recently attended a groundbreaking alongside Vasquez for a new reproductive health clinic. They argue the new facility could be a major lifeline for women in this state and beyond. It's all part of what makes this a critical race in what she concedes are challenging political times.

LUJAN GRISHAM: People are anxious and frustrated and angry at elected officials for a number of valid reasons. You know, it's hard out there.

GRISALES: Both parties see this district as a lens into the larger electorate. The issues, the anxiety and the frustrations here are echoing across the country.

Claudia Grisales, NPR News, Albuquerque and Las Cruces, N.M. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

