Casie Warner to join Seward City Council

KBBI | By Jamie Diep
Published October 8, 2024 at 5:03 PM AKDT
The Seward City Council will get a new member next week.

Four people ran for the two open council seats. Preliminary results from last week’s municipal election placed newcomer Casie Warner and incumbent John Osenga in the lead.

The city’s election canvass board met Monday to count mailed absentee and other ballots. The final count solidified Warner and Osenga’s positions.

Warner secured her spot with 217 votes. Osenga beat out the other incumbent Mike Calhoon by 5 votes.

The city council will certify election results and swear in the council members on Oct. 14.
