'Wait Wait' for October 12, 2024: With Not My Job guest Eric Idle
This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Eric Idle and panelists Negin Farsad, Shane O'Neill, and Eugene Cordero. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
Presidential PR; Busted Blue Zones; Sleepwear Everywhere
Panel Questions
A Family Affair
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about the phrase “Daddio” in the news this week, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: We quiz Eric Idle on spam emails
As one of the Founders of Monty Python's Flying Circus, Eric Idle is one of the most influential comedians of all time. His new book, The Spamalot Diaries is out now, so we decided to quiz him on spam emails.
Panel Questions
Macron Takes on Netflix; The Best Way To Brag
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A Warning for Your Feet; Stinky Smoothie; Petri Dish For Your Teeth
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict, after Blue Zones, what will be the next great hoax to be revealed.
