Diamond Creek Trail temporarily closed after a landslide

A beach access trail in the Diamond Creek Recreation Area near Homer is temporarily closed after recent heavy rainfall caused a landslide.

Jason Okuly, Alaska State Parks' chief ranger, said efforts are underway to restore the trail.

“The main trail corridor is gone. We hope to get out there and cut the alders back to put down tread, hopefully within a week,” Okuly said.

Simon Lopez / KBBI The upper section of the Diamond Creek Trail where a landslide began.

He said seasonal erosion is common on the trail, but the recent washout is larger than usual. The landslide began approximately 100 yards from the trailhead, where it slid down a ravine, making the trail nearly impassable. While state parks staff are working to restore the damaged section, Okuly said there’s no firm timeline for reopening the trail.

In the meantime, he said other trails in the Diamond Creek area are still open for bikers and hikers. But Okuly said people should be cautious when using those trails.

“Diamond Creek trails, usually muddy and get icy and slippery as we start to get that winter weather. XtraTufs are always a good idea, with your ice cleats when it's below freezing,” Okuly said.