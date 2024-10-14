South Peninsula Hospital Service Area voters defeat $38.5 million bond

Almost two thirds of voters in the South Peninsula Hospital Service Area rejected the $38.5 million bond for South Peninsula Hospital during borough elections this year.

During the assembly meeting last week where they certified election results, people like Homer resident Paul Raymond spoke against the hospital bond.

“The recent vote should be interpreted by the CEO, the SPH board, the borough assembly and the borough mayor, that there is overwhelming disapproval of the direction this administrative body is managing our community healthcare dollars and services,” he said.

There are two boards for the hospital, the SPH operating board and the South Peninsula Hospital Service Area Board. While service area board members are elected by residents, operating board members are appointed by a committee made up of current board members.

Raymond says he’s concerned the operating board seems to lack oversight in their decisions because they’re often made unanimously.

$13 million would have gone toward purchasing three buildings the hospital currently leases. Borough Mayor Peter Micciche said in an interview Monday he wanted to make sure the voters could decide on buying these properties, and that they won’t go against this decision in another way.

“We're not going to turn around and go buy the three properties. If there's a priority issue that comes up, we'll take it as it comes," he said, "but we're not — when two-thirds of the electorate say no, then [that’s] kind of the answer.”

The rest of the bond funds were earmarked for expanding the hospital’s services and maintenance. Micciche said they’ll have to figure out a different way to fund the projects.

“We'll have to regroup with the service area board, with the operating board, and determine how we're going to move forward on making sure that the building remains safe and fit for purpose, but that's where I'm most disappointed. I think if it wasn't for the property acquisition, the bond likely would have passed,” Micciche said.

The hospital’s service area board and operating board’s meetings are open to the public. The next operating board meeting is on Oct. 23.