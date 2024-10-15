Homer man sentenced to 53 years in prison for sexual assault

Note: The following story mentions sexual assault. For resources about reporting sexual assault contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at any time at 1-800-656-4673. People seeking resources on the southern Kenai Peninsula can reach the Haven House at 907-235-8943. People on the eastern Kenai Peninsula can reach the Safe Harbor domestic violence and sexual assault 24 hour crisis line at 907-362-1843.

An Alaska Superior Court judge sentenced a Homer man to 53 years in prison for multiple counts of sexual assault on Oct. 9.

29-year-old Allen Gonzalez was convicted in June of two counts of first-degree sexual assault, two counts of second-degree sexual assault, two counts of third-degree sexual assault, one count of second-degree attempted sexual assault, one count of first-degree witness tampering and one count of unlawful contact after the court ruled he sexually assaulted a woman in Jan. 2022.

He will serve 29 years and two days with about another 24 years suspended. That means he’ll serve that remaining time if he commits another crime or violates the terms of his sentencing.

The Alaska Department of Law said in a press release the victim wanted Gonzalez and the court to know despite the lasting repercussions of his actions, "he had not broken her and that she would continue to rebuild her life."

After his time in prison, Gonzalez will be on probation for 15 years. He’ll also be]registered as a sex offender for the rest of his life.