Ninilchik woman dies in vehicle rollover near Anchor Point

A woman died near Anchor Point, ] on the Kenai Peninsula, last Wednesday after her vehicle rolled over on the Sterling Highway.

Alaska State Troopers say an initial investigation shows 67-year-old Cheryl Komakhuk of Ninilchik lost control of her vehicle on icy roads before it rolled into a ditch.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

Michael Faber is Komakhuk’s son. He sa a Good Samaritan stayed with her at the scene after the crash.

“It was very tragic what happened. We're all saddened by the loss, but we all loved her as much as she loved us,” Faber said.

Komakhuk was declared dead at the scene. Troopers say her body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.