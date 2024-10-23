© 2024 KDLL
Ninilchik woman dies in vehicle rollover near Anchor Point

KBBI | By Jamie Diep
Published October 23, 2024 at 10:23 AM AKDT
The Sterling Highway near Anchor Point on Oct. 22, 2024.
Jamie Diep
/
KBBI
The Sterling Highway near Anchor Point on Oct. 22, 2024.

A woman died near Anchor Point, ] on the Kenai Peninsula, last Wednesday after her vehicle rolled over on the Sterling Highway.

Alaska State Troopers say an initial investigation shows 67-year-old Cheryl Komakhuk of Ninilchik lost control of her vehicle on icy roads before it rolled into a ditch.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

Michael Faber is Komakhuk’s son. He sa a Good Samaritan stayed with her at the scene after the crash.

“It was very tragic what happened. We're all saddened by the loss, but we all loved her as much as she loved us,” Faber said.

Komakhuk was declared dead at the scene. Troopers say her body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.
Kenai Peninsula News
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
