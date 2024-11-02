Homer middle schoolers involved in case with fake nude photos

State juvenile justice officials and prosecutors are reviewing a case involving two Homer Middle School boys. They’re accused of using artificial intelligence to create nude photos of multiple classmates.

Using AI to produce child sexual abuse material is illegal .

The Homer Police Department’s Lt. Ryan Browning says the investigation began when one girl reported that her classmates created nude photographs of her – but now the case involves many more victims.

“We started our investigation, started getting some of the digital devices, and quickly realized that it was spiraling [to] more than just one young lady,” he said, “I think we're up to 10 or 11 victims right now that this happened to. That the kids were circulating these photos. So not just the two boys, but they would send it to other classmates, and the other classmates were circulating it as well.”

Now, the case is in the hands of the Division of Juvenile Justice. A division spokesperson said in an email they will review the case with the District Attorney’s office “for the appropriate legal response”.

Under Alaska law, the division can’t provide more information about the minors.

In response to the incident, Browning held a presentation earlier on how to navigate parenting and social media. He’s held this presentation locally and across the state.

Browning says charges associated with these incidents generally involve multiple felonies related to the production of child sex abuse material, including unlawful exploitation of a minor, and possessing and distributing the material.