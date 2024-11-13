© 2024 KDLL
U.S. jury awards $42 million to detainees mistreated while held in Abu Ghraib prison

By Ruth Sherlock,
Michel Martin
Published November 13, 2024

A U.S. jury awarded $42 million in damages to detainees mistreated while being held in Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq two decades ago.

Ruth Sherlock
Michel Martin
