Bradley Parsons appointed to Homer City Council

The Homer City Council appointed Bradley Parsons to an empty council seat at a special meeting Tuesday.

Parsons was one of four candidates who applied for the position. Jonathon Young, Jan Keiser and Brandy McGee also applied. McGee didn’t show up at the meeting.

According to his application materials, Parsons works for the Independent Living Center, a nonprofit that serves and advocates for seniors and people with disabilities. He also serves on an advisory board that makes sure the city complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

During the meeting, each candidate had the opportunity to introduce themselves before answering questions about the city’s budget, downtown Homer and their approach to making difficult decisions. Parsons said he’s committed to the community and understanding its desires.

“What I've heard as I've read every plan Homer has crafted in the last 20 years, is that we desire a vibrant, walkable downtown,” he said, “We want affordable housing, particularly for young families, and we want to protect the environment while recognizing the realities of growth. So those three principles are what I would like to represent, the voices I have heard so far in this community.”

Four out of five council members are needed to approve appointing any candidate to the council. They went back and forth between Parsons and Jonathon Young, an office manager at Kachemak Medical Group, before approving Parsons in a 4-1 vote.

Before moving to Homer, Parsons worked on a transportation committee in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Council member Jason Davis said Parsons’ experience in Ann Arbor is relevant to achieving the city’s goals.

“I have appreciated his coming in to talk to us over the years about the issues that I and many other of us are passionate about,” he said.

Council member Storm Hansen was the only person who voted against him.

Her first choice was Young. She said Young had the same qualifications as Parsons along with a background in presenting data-based research to the council.

"I don't know Brad. I don't even really know Jonathon personally, but I've seen him work in the community,” she said, “I've seen him in the dentist office with his children. I just, for me, Jonathon's a good fit."

Parsons was sworn in immediately. He’s filling a seat that Rachel Lord vacated when she became the city’s mayor. The council oversees the city’s policies and budgets. Parsons will serve on the council until October 2025, when a new member will be elected to serve out the rest of the term.