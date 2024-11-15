Troopers arrest man in Anchor Point after daylong search
Alaska State Troopers arrested 36-year-old Tanner [WEB: Allen] Geiser Friday after a daylong search.
According to a trooper dispatch, Geiser fled from troopers Thursday in Nikolaevsk, , a Russian Old Believer village near Anchor Point.
Troopers say they arrested Geiser without incident in Anchor Point after receiving a tip about his location through the tip411 app.
There were multiple arrest warrants for Geiser, including robbery, vehicle theft and misconduct involving weapons.
Geiser was also arrested earlier this year after a high speed chase on the Kenai Peninsula.