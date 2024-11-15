© 2024 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Troopers arrest man in Anchor Point after daylong search

KBBI | By Jamie Diep
Published November 15, 2024 at 3:25 PM AKST
Alaska State Troopers

Alaska State Troopers arrested 36-year-old Tanner [WEB: Allen] Geiser Friday after a daylong search.

According to a trooper dispatch, Geiser fled from troopers Thursday in Nikolaevsk, , a Russian Old Believer village near Anchor Point.

Troopers say they arrested Geiser without incident in Anchor Point after receiving a tip about his location through the tip411 app.

There were multiple arrest warrants for Geiser, including robbery, vehicle theft and misconduct involving weapons.

Geiser was also arrested earlier this year after a high speed chase on the Kenai Peninsula.
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
