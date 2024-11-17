This soil is slowly burning, releasing carbon dioxide. The solution? Let water reclaim it

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

The big U.N. climate summit going on right now in Azerbaijan is full of talk about fossil fuels like coal and gas. But some scientists are also calling for action on an often overlooked source of carbon dioxide. It's a kind of slow-motion fossil fuel combustion that contributes to climate change, and it happens in certain kinds of farm fields, like the one reporter Dan Charles visited in Germany.

DAN CHARLES: It's a field of grass on Jarg Espig's farm on Germany's Baltic Sea coast. Espig's is a farmer with big city brashness. He moved here from Berlin years ago. And he wants to show me a spot where two worlds meet.

JARG ESPIG: (Speaking German).

CHARLES: "Here's the dividing line," Espig says. And as I take a step forward, I feel the change. Suddenly, the ground is softer, spongier. We've stepped into peatland. The soil here is made from old vegetation, centuries' worth of moss or reeds that grew here when this was a marsh. And it would still be a marsh except that for decades now, people have been draining this land, pumping the water out. They built a dike to keep it out.

ESPIG: (Speaking German).

CHARLES: "If the dike wasn't there, this area would be covered with water," Espig says. But then he points out something a little disturbing. The peatland where we're standing is lower, in some places three feet lower, than the regular soil made from clay and sand behind us. It's gradually disappearing because soil like this is fragile. Franziska Tanneberger, who leads a research group on peatlands at the University of Greifswald, says natural peatlands only survive because they're soaked in water.

FRANZISKA TANNEBERGER: The water is kind of protecting it like a protective layer. Once you remove the water, it's no longer protected.

CHARLES: And then oxygen in the air starts breaking down the carbon-rich soil, burning it, basically, releasing carbon dioxide, the main cause of climate change. She's showing me more drained peatland.

TANNEBERGER: If that would be like black smoke coming out of the soil, you would immediately see it, and you would say, oh, you have to do something. But you do not see the CO2 emitted right now while we are standing here.

CHARLES: But there it goes.

TANNEBERGER: It goes (laughter). We have to stop it.

CHARLES: Peatlands are very common across the world, especially near rivers and coasts. They're in Northern Europe, the Eastern U.S., Siberia. They cover 3% of the earth's land surface, and they store vast amounts of carbon, actually more than all the world's forests. And when they're drained, as many have been, every acre typically releases about as much greenhouse gas every year as driving 25,000 miles in an average car.

TANNEBERGER: The drained peatlands in our federal estate here in northeast Germany - they make up 40% of the total greenhouse gas emissions of our region.

CHARLES: Forty percent.

TANNEBERGER: Forty percent. And all over Germany, it is 7%.

CHARLES: These emissions can be stopped, though. For instance, Tanneberger says, in this peatland, local officials have moved the dike back from the coast. The water has returned to the soil, and the planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions have stopped.

TANNEBERGER: This site gives me hope that it is possible that people jointly agree on making the peatlands wet again. And this is something that I'm really convinced, deep in my heart, that we need it.

CHARLES: Not just in Germany - in similar places everywhere. But bringing water back to drained peatlands is tricky because farmers own most of that land. And Jarg Espig, one of those farmers, says if the land is wet, we can't drive tractors on it anymore or graze our cattle.

ESPIG: (Speaking German).

CHARLES: "It's a matter of property. The farmer didn't buy this land to protect the climate. He bought it to earn his daily bread. And his daily bread is milking cows or making hay. You can't just force farmers to give up productive farmland," Espig says. But then he adds something else.

ESPIG: (Speaking German).

CHARLES: "You have to offer the farmer an alternative, and then he'd also be ready to accept it. Farmers might give up their drained fields if they got paid to do it," he says. German authorities have been making such deals - buying drained peatlands outright and turning them back into wetlands or paying farmers to live with water on their land. Some farmers are finding ways to use that land even when it's wet, using special equipment to harvest hay from soggy fields, for instance.

But that's happening on just a tiny slice of German peatlands. Most are still dry, still releasing carbon dioxide. Tanneberger says, for Germany to do what it's promised - to cut its emissions of greenhouse gases to zero - all that land needs to be covered with water again. For NPR News, I'm Dan Charles, in Usedom, Germany.

