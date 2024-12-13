© 2024 KDLL
Catch the annual Geminid meteor show tonight

By Erika Ryan,
Justine Kenin
Published December 13, 2024 at 12:26 PM AKST

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Calling all night owls. Have you ever wanted to see rocks that are billions of years old fly by, burning across the sky?

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Yes, I have. Well, the annual Geminid meteor shower is happening right now. Activity hits its peak late tonight into Saturday morning. NASA is calling for 120 MPH. That's meteors per hour.

SUMMERS: For the best visibility, keep your fingers crossed for a clear sky. The American Meteor Society suggests facing away from the moon.

SHAPIRO: And if you end up missing this round, relax. NASA says there will be an even better chance to see them December of next year.

(SOUNDBITE OF JOE HISAISHI'S "THE SECRET CAVE") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
