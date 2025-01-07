Former Homer City Council candidate charged with arson

Alaska State Troopers arrested a former candidate for the Homer City Council last Saturday for several charges including arson.

Law enforcement and emergency services responded to a structure fire east of Homer, according to charging documents. Troopers contacted 41-year-old Kimberly Ketter on the scene, who began yelling at them.

Troopers say Ketter thought someone was trying to kill her when she smelled gasoline during a shower. She told the trooper the gasoline caught on fire and she poured water on it before running from the house. The arresting trooper told the court in a charging document that the house “appeared to be a total loss.”

Troopers arrested her and took her to the hospital for medical care. Troopers later moved Ketter to Homer Jail.

Ketter’s attorney could not be reached at the time of publishing.

Ketter and the property owner Paul Cooper have contacted troopers in the past for domestic violence disturbance calls.

Troopers did not say what Ketter's relationship is to the property owner and the property.

According to troopers, Cooper had attempted to evict Ketter last year, but she remained on the property.

Court records show Homer Police also arrested Ketter earlier that day for interference with emergency communications.

Her pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Jan. 15.