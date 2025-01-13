Used gear shop to open on Old Sterling Highway

The southern Kenai Peninsula is full of opportunities to explore the outdoors, from skiing and hiking to kayaking in Kachemak Bay. But it can be expensive to purchase new equipment.

Located about 10 miles north of Homer, Old Sterling Outfitters will soon sell used outdoor gear and equipment. Co-owners Kait Skundrich and Dakotah Larson said the idea for the store came from their own challenges finding affordable outdoor gear.

Larson added that by sourcing inventory locally and keeping their prices low, they can help make the outdoors more accessible. He said that can make a big difference for families in the area.

“We just went on a ski trip, and there was a list of people who were short, like, one piece of gear that couldn't go on the trip with us, and we were just bummed that we didn't already have the gear for them,” Larson said.

Larson said they’re operating out of a converted workshop near Anchor Point to keep costs down.

“Our priority of keeping a low overhead, doing it from home, making it a real, personable atmosphere. Less about profit and more about our community impact, is really cool because we could do that here, it would be hard to do that if we did it in town,” Larson said.

It's not just about the gear. Skundrich said the store could also serve as a gathering space for outdoor enthusiasts.

“We want to do all sorts of events here, classes and safety courses and film showings, ski movies. It'd be really cool if we could have a local film fest-type thing,” Skundrich said.

To prepare for opening, Skundrich said they are looking to stock up on clean second-hand outdoor gear, including sporting gear. She said they are looking for donations.

“We’re open to everything, all things that get people outside, all things that have to do with that. So, skiing, snowboarding, paddling, biking, dog stuff. People take their dogs outside, of course, so anything for them, hunting, fishing, camping, all the things,” Skundrich said.

The owners also want to do some gear maintenance and light repair work, keeping used gear out of landfills. Skundrich said they hope to eventually offer gear rentals, catering to first-timers looking to try new outdoor activities and tourists.

Old Sterling Outfitters is set to open in February.

