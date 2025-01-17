Measles case confirmed on the southern Kenai Peninsula

Earlier this week, the Alaska Department of Health confirmed a measles case in an adult on the southern Kenai Peninsula.

An unvaccinated adult developed symptoms of the extremely contagious, but preventable viral infection earlier this month while traveling to Alaska from overseas. That’s according to a public health alert from the state’s health department.

South Peninsula Hospital reported through a press release Friday the patient went to Homer Medical Center before receiving care at the hospital’s emergency department. The hospital reported cleaning all rooms the patient was in. Staff potentially exposed to the virus are self-quarantining.

Public Health Nurse Tami Marsters said early measles symptoms are similar to cold and flu symptoms.

“Measles typically starts with a fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes and a sore throat, which of course, is what everything else starts with right? And then it's followed by a rash, most frequently that starts on the face and descends to the trunk and limbs,” she said.

Marsters said measles symptoms usually start to appear eight to 12 days after exposure to measles. A rash typically shows 10 to 14 days after exposure. People are generally infectious four days before and after a rash appears.

According to the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, measles is highly contagious and can quickly spread in populations where more people are unvaccinated. Because measles can be potentially life threatening, the CDC recommends vaccinating to prevent outbreaks. In 2024, 40% of reported measles cases in the U.S. resulted in hospitalizations for treatment or isolation.

Marsters said complications are most common in children under 5 years, adults over 20 years, immunocompromised people and pregnant people. She said the best way to protect yourself is to get the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

“Vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate. And if you're sick, stay home. And if you if you feel that you were exposed, watch yourself carefully for signs and symptoms.”

The state’s public health division said people have about 97% immunity to measles after two doses of the vaccine.

Marsters said to call a provider ahead of time before seeking care at a clinic.

Beginning Jan. 20, South Peninsula Hospital is offering free walk-in vaccines Monday to Friday from 2-5 p.m. at Homer Medical Center, Family Care Clinic and the West Wing for adults. Family and children visits must request appointments. Vaccines are also available at the Homer Public Health clinic by appointment.